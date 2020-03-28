Tees

Man charged over alleged police assault in Hartlepool

  • 28 March 2020

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged assault of two police officers in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police were called to a reported domestic incident at a property on Belk Street on Wednesday.

Two officers were reportedly bitten, punched and kicked trying to escort a man out of a property.

A 45-year-old man, of Belk Street, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, common assault and criminal damage.

