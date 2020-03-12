Image caption The derelict town hall has not been used since 1996

Calls are being made to save Middlesbrough's old town hall and make it part of a town "master plan".

The Grade II-listed hall and clock tower at St Hilda's was built in 1846, but has been derelict since 1996.

Middlesbrough Council is planning a £250m overhaul of the town including three 20-storey tower blocks, in the hope of creating 2,000 jobs.

Conservative group leader, Coun David Coupe is urging the council to include the old town hall in its revamp plans.

Image copyright Logic Architecture Image caption One of the planned office blocks would be accompanied by two residential towers

Speaking at an economic development, environment and infrastructure scrutiny panel, Coun Coupe said: "That is the heritage of Middlesbrough.

"I understand there will be problems, but I think there would be a lot of support from the general public.

"I really think the old town hall should be part of this plan."

The meeting heard a plan for a 260ft (80m) tall "skyscraper" Boho X office tower block could provide an opportunity to bring the old town hall back into use.

A council spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The idea would be firms in the private sector could move into the old town hall as the Boho project developed. We're looking at options."

