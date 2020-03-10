Man jailed for killing friend with 'drunken punch'

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Michael Halliday's claim he was acting in self defence was rejected by the jury

A man who killed a friend in a drunken attack has been jailed for seven years.

Antony Robinson, 49, from Thornaby, Teesside, died in hospital after being injured in the town in September.

Michael Halliday had denied manslaughter but was convicted by a jury at Teesside Crown Court.

The judge said the 40-year-old, of Dresser Lane, Middlesbrough, had shown no remorse for his "drunken mistake", even "stopping for chips" on his way home after the attack.

The trial heard Halliday and Mr Robinson had been friends for more than 20 years, but a row broke out between them on 17 September.

Halliday claimed he was acting in self-defence when he punched Mr Robinson outside The Roundel pub, but this was rejected by the jury.

Sentencing, Mrs Justice Lambert said: "You showed no remorse, in your evidence, it was clear that you viewed the enormity of what you had done from your own perspective only.

"You made no attempt to assist Mr Robinson even though you must have known that you had inflicted a serious injury. You were told by your son that Mr Robinson was in a bad way.

"You went home anyway, stopping for chips along the way."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Antony Robinson's family described him as a "gentle giant, who always had a smile on his face"

Det Cons Jayne Bryan, of Cleveland Police, said: "I hope today's sentence raises awareness of the serious consequences of losing control as a result of drinking alcohol. Antony's life was taken away in a split second, as a result of one punch, which will forever have a devastating effect on his family's lives.

"Halliday's appalling actions should make people think twice about how much they drink."

Mr Robinson's family said in a statement: "No sentence imposed will ever make up for the loss of Anto.

"The night of his death, he died scared and alone and the heartbreak of not being able to say goodbye to him will torture our family forever."