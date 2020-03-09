Image copyright Family photo Image caption There were three reported sightings of Naheed Khan in Middlesbrough between 4 and 6 May 2018

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman believed to have been murdered have made two more arrests.

Naheed Khan, 43, from Thornaby near Middlesbrough, was last seen at the beginning of May 2018.

One man is being held on suspicion of murder, while another has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the court of justice.

Both men were also arrested on suspicion of conspiring to prevent a lawful and decent burial.

A third man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in February last year was released while inquiries continued.

Ms Khan disappeared shortly before becoming a grandmother and has not accessed her bank account since 6 May 2018.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Police believe Naheed Khan has been murdered

It is believed her last-known movements were when she withdrew money from a cash machine at the junction of Marton Road and Southfield Road in Middlesbrough at 17:04 BST on that day.

A fresh search was being conducted in the area around the cash machine by a police forensic team

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Ch Insp Mark Dimelow of Cleveland Police, said: "This investigation is incredibly complex and we have conducted thousands of enquiries and huge pieces of work to get the inquiry to this stage.

"The arrests made today are as a result of information coming into the investigation team, but for operational reasons I can't give any further details on the nature of the information.

"It's absolutely key that people still continue to speak to us about what they know, or if they are keeping secrets for others, or have any information at all, even if they think might be insignificant.

"I would urge people to speak to us and end the suffering of Naheed's loving family."

Image caption Forensic teams were again searching the area surrounding the cash machine Ms Khan last used

Despite searches of several locations, including her home and a disused car park, a body has never been found.

In November last year, the charity Crimestoppers offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Ms Khan's body.

Police said she had links to Stockton, Middlesbrough and Thornaby and is described as Asian, of slim build and around 5ft 6in tall, with long, dark hair.