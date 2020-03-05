Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Lee Darby (left) was found guilty of murder while Neil Elliott (centre) and Anthony Small were convicted of manslaughter

Three men, including the boss of a multimillion-pound recycling firm, have been jailed for killing a man in revenge for a burglary.

Michael Phillips, 39, was found with 50 injuries at his home in Rydal Street, Hartlepool, on 10 June last year.

Lee Darby, 32, was jailed for life with a minimum of 23 years at Teesside Crown after being found guilty of murder.

Neil Elliott and Anthony Small were jailed for 15 and 12 years respectively having been convicted of manslaughter.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Michael Phillips was found with multiple injuries in a house in Hartlepool in June

Four other men were acquitted over the killing.

The court had heard Elliott, the director of multimillion-pound waste firm Niramax, was the "driving force" behind the attack on Mr Phillips as he wrongly believed the victim had burgled his daughter's home.

The court heard Elliott, 44, of Briarfields Close, Hartlepool, had decided to "take the law into his own hands" and put a post on Facebook saying, "whoever burgled my daughter's home and took her car - your life is about to change, trust me".

Mr Phillips suffered 50 injuries including 15 broken ribs, skull and facial fractures and a punctured lung and spleen.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Neil Elliott posted on Facebook that he would change the life of the person who burgled his daughter's home

Elliott's "staunch" associate Darby, 32, of Ridley Court in Hartlepool, murdered Mr Phillips while drug addict Small, 40, who lived on the same street as the victim, helped the group get into the victim's home.

Nick Johnson QC, prosecuting, said Elliott played "the leading role" and he and Darby had planned serious violence.

The jury, in clearing Elliott of murder, may have decided he planned to cause what was short of "really serious violence", judge Mr Justice Jacobs said.

In a victim statement, Mr Phillips's brother, Phillip Sharpe, said the death had hit the family hard, particularly having to hear graphic evidence of the men "beating the air out" of their outnumbered victim.

"To hear that's what Michael had to go through in his final minutes will haunt us," Mr Sharpe said.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk