Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dr Sridharan Suresh was a "loving family man" and a "highly regarded" doctor

A doctor killed himself amid confusion over an investigation into a claim he sexually touched a patient.

Anaesthetist Dr Sridharan Suresh strongly denied wrong-doing and had been assured by hospital chiefs he would not be referred to the General Medical Council (GMC) unless Cleveland Police found evidence to charge him.

But the force told the GMC, who emailed him to warn him of a tribunal.

Dr Suresh killed himself later that day, coroner Claire Bailey found.

The Teesside coroner said she would write to the GMC and North Tees and Hartlepool Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where Dr Suresh worked as a consultant anaesthetist, to tell them to change their procedures in such cases.

The three-day inquest in Middlesbrough heard that following the allegation, which was made by a patient coming round from sedation at a private practice he also worked at, Cleveland Police began an investigation.

He was suspended by the health trust, but was assured the matter would not be referred to the GMC unless the police found the evidence to charge him.

On 2 May 2018, the 50-year-old, from Ingleby Barwick near Stockton, received an email from the GMC.

After messaging his wife Viji Sridharan to say he had done nothing wrong, he took his own life.

'Highly regarded'

The inquest heard the trust's medical director thought little would come of the police investigation and the decision not to refer to the GMC was because he hoped there would be no case to answer.

Teesside coroner Claire Bailey said there was a "lacuna in understanding" over which agency would make the referral and who would tell him the referral had been made, and this was "likely to have had a significant impact" on him.

She said the trust had tightened procedures and police had also made improvements, but there was still a "concern about assumptions".

The GMC said it was "an extremely tragic case" and it was "determined to keep learning and making changes".

The trust said it extended its sympathies to all those surrounding Dr Suresh, who was a "highly regarded and respected colleague", adding there is an "extensive process" in place to support staff members "facing difficult times".

Dr Suresh's wife said the agencies had failed her husband, whom she described as a loving family man and a dedicated doctor, and the family was considering further legal action.