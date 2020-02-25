Image copyright Logic Architecture Image caption The office block (left) would be accompanied by two residential towers

Plans for a 260ft (80m) tall office block in Middlesbrough have been submitted, the town's mayor has revealed.

Andy Preston said the £30m "digital skyscraper" could be open for business by 2022, with space for 1,000 workers.

The Boho X building would be accompanied by two residential towers close to the site of the farm that originally marked Middlesbrough.

Plans have been submitted to Middlesbrough Council, Mr Preston said.

He said Boho X would be the tallest office building between Leeds and Glasgow, and the three tower blocks together represent the "biggest ever single investment in Middlesbrough".

Image copyright Logic Architecture Image caption The tower would command views across Middlesbrough and Teesside

"Boho X will be a stunning digital skyscraper on the very site where Middlesbrough first grew into the famous Ironopolis," he said.

Mr Preston said Middlesbrough College, Northern Stable, Logic Architecture and the Endeavour Partnership have committed to moving into the tower .

He added: "Boho X is just the start. Soon we will be changing national and international perceptions about Middlesbrough forever."

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, who has pledged £26.5m to the scheme, said: "The talk is over, the planning application is now in and the first steps toward this ambitious scheme are under way."

The development will also include a gym, café, 20-seat cinema, 200-seat lecture theatre and 750-seat events space.

