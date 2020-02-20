Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption PC Lewis, left with PC Lindsey, right and Lucie Behakova, baby Amilie and daughters Natalie and Sofia

A mother has praised two police officers who helped deliver her baby daughter during their lunch break.

Cleveland PCs Martin Lindsey and Dennis Lewis were flagged down in Middlesbrough on Saturday and told a women was "in pain and needed help".

They found Lucie Behakova at a nearby house in labour with her third child.

PC Lewis relayed phone instructions from ambulance staff to PC Lindsey who successfully delivered baby Amilie, who weighed in at 6lbs 4oz (2.8kg).

Ms Behakova, who has two other daughters aged five and eight, said she was "very lucky" the officers were passing at the right time.

'Surreal really'

PC Lewis said: "We were led into a house where everyone was in a bit of a panic. We didn't know what to expect and then we saw a woman giving birth.

"I've been a serving police officer for 24 years and have never been faced with anything like this.

"Thankfully the man on the end of the phone at ambulance control was extremely helpful and he knew exactly what we needed to do to help mum and baby.

"The whole thing was surreal really, but we're just pleased mum and baby are doing well.

"We went back to the station afterwards for a well-earned cup of tea."

Ms Behakova, said: "The policemen were the first people to see Amilie.

"We were lucky that they were passing at that time.

"I think the officers were in shock about what happened, but they were happy to have been able to help."