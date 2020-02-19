Stockton death: Man charged with murder
- 19 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder following the death of an 18-year-old on Teesside.
The body of Taylor Black was found by emergency services at a house in Stockton's Ketton Road on Monday.
Cleveland Police have not revealed the cause of death. Mr Black's family are being supported by specialist officers, it said.
Nathan Costello, 31, of Ketton Road, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court.