Image caption Paul Webster has been suspended from the force

A Cleveland Police officer who drove under the influence of alcohol has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Paul Webster, who was off-duty at the time, was stopped on the A66 near Middlesbrough on 17 December.

At a previous hearing at Teesside Crown Court the 38-year-old, from Billingham, admitted being more than twice the legal alcohol limit at the time.

He was bailed by the judge who told him "all options were open" when he returned for sentencing on 9 March.

Following his arrest, Webster was suspended from the force.