Image caption Police carried out inquiries at three properties on Teesside after Anwar Driouich's arrest last year

A Teesside man accused of possessing explosives and extremist magazines and has denied all charges.

Anwar Driouich, 22, of The Avenue, Middlesbrough, is accused of possessing 10kg of explosive substance.

He also faces seven counts of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

He was remanded in custody after a hearing at the Old Bailey, until a further appearance on 12 February.