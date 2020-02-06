Image copyright Hartlepool Borough Council Image caption Councillor Shane Moore said he would now remain a member of the Independent Union

A north-east council is no longer under Brexit Party control after several members returned to their previous political groups.

Ten independent councillors on Hartlepool Council had joined the party in September.

However, council leader Shane Moore has rejoined the Independent Union along with a number of his colleagues.

Councillor Moore said it was "job done" after Prime Minister Boris Johnson "delivered Brexit".

The Independent Union and Conservative Group leads the council again, as it did before the mass defections.

Mr Moore, who represents the Headland and Harbour Ward, added he would "return to solely concentrating on local issues and continuing our record of delivery for the ward and wider town".

Councillors James Brewer, Tom Cassidy, Bob Buchan, Tim Fleming and Barbara Ward have also rejoined the Independent Union, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Councillor Lee Cartwright has returned to being a Veterans' and People's Party representative after previously being with the Brexit Party.

John Tennant, a former Brexit Party MEP for the North East of England, remains listed as the only Brexit Party councillor.

