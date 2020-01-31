Image copyright Google Image caption The plan was to scrap stroke services at Bishop Auckland Hospital

A stroke unit at risk of closure has been saved due to a rise in patient demand.

Health bosses had claimed shutting the unit at Bishop Auckland Hospital and moving it to University Hospital of North Durham would improve treatment and reduce hospital stays.

But a recent rise in demand has led to the U-turn, the County Durham and Darlington Foundation Trust confirmed.

It also said a public consultation into the move had ended "immediately".

Other authorities involved include NHS Durham Dales, Easington and Sedgefield, NHS Darlington and NHS North Durham Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

The plan was to move the rehabilitation unit from Bishop Auckland to the current hyper-acute stroke unit in Durham, to create one specialist department.

Dr Neil O'Brien, accountable officer for the CCGs, said: "Due to unprecedented pressure being placed on the system in recent months, we felt that the proposed model of care would not be deliverable at this time."

He added that extra therapy support would be provided for patients at both sites.

Health chiefs last year held a consultation over the closure of a recuperation ward, known as ward six, although it was eventually kept open.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.