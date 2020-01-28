Image copyright TeessideLive Image caption Jessica Breeze said she could not remember stabbing her father

A woman stabbed and killed her father after suffering years of violence and abuse, a court has heard.

Jessica Breeze, 20, denies murdering Colin Brady, 49, at the family home in Keith Road, Middlesbrough, in June.

Miss Breeze told Teesside Crown Court he had left her with regular injuries on her face, arms and back as a teenager.

She said her father was "controlling" and that if she got home late he would "kick-off" and "smash the place up".

Asked by her barrister Simon Russell Flint QC if she ever reported it she said: "No."

"I was scared," she said. "I thought it was pointless."

Mr Brady had previous convictions for violent offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, jurors were told.

He had attacked the defendant's mother, Kelly Breeze, in an assault a police constable said was the worst had seen in his career.

'No memory'

The court heard Miss Breeze stabbed Mr Brady in the back with a kitchen knife after he had been threatening her and her mother.

"He was punching me in the face with his fists," she said. "He said he was going to kill us."

She was one digit away from dialling 999 when he demanded she hand over her phone, the court heard.

The front door had been locked and Miss Breeze had tried to escape by jumping from a bedroom window.

But, before she could reach it, her father caught her and started to strangle her on the bed, she told jurors.

The nursery worker told the court she had "no memory of picking up the knife".

"I don't remember doing it," she said, crying.

Asked by Mr Flint if she intended to kill her father, she replied: "No."

"I didn't want him to die, I just wanted him to stop. He's still my dad and I love him," she said.

The trial continues.

