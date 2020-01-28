Image caption The order could mean a £100 fine for walking more than four dogs

A council's plan to ban people walking more than four dogs at once has been challenged by dog owners' groups.

Darlington Borough Council is considering introducing a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which would allow it to issue £100 fines.

Councillors heard concerns about "packs of dogs" and the case of a pet attacked by seven dogs walked by one person.

But Darlington Responsible Dog Owners Action Group said the PSPO could criminalise law-abiding citizens.

Members, which include professional dog walkers, said the scheme would divide communities and create resentment, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A spokesman for the group said it was "disappointed" to have had no response from the council to its alternative proposals, despite several meetings with officers.

"We believe that the current consultation process is not fit for purpose, although it clearly meets the statutory requirement within the Home Office protocol," he said.

The group would prefer the council to survey residents' views, launch a schools' education programme and promote responsible dog ownership.

The council said nothing had been decided ahead of the conclusion of a public consultation exercise which ends on 1 February.

The Kennel Club said it had concerns regarding the use of blanket restrictions imposed by PSPOs, saying they often had limited effect.

