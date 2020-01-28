Image copyright Redcar and Cleveland Council Image caption Building work on the Plantation Road development began in 2018

A walled garden complex which went over budget by £1.6m has been unveiled.

The budget for Kirkleatham Walled Garden - which includes a 350-seat pavilion - was set at £8.2m.

A meeting of Redcar and Cleveland Council heard in November 2019 that the project had gone "massively" over budget, but had to be completed.

The Grade II-listed garden, which also boasts a maze, restaurant, training facilities and a 300-space car park, officially opens in the spring.

Image copyright Redcar Council Image caption Drone footage of the development, which is due to open in the spring

Independent leader of the council, Mary Lanigan, said last year she was "appalled" by the shortfall and ordered an inquiry into the project's mishandling.

The council says the Kirkleatham development will boast "one of the region's finest gardens" as well as a high-end restaurant and events venue.

It said it hoped the project would attract 30,000 visitors a year, create 40 jobs and provide 160 places for people involved with horticultural training.

Councillor Wayne Davies, cabinet member for economic development, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the project would benefit the Tees Valley.

He said: "Not only will this bring visitors far and wide to the historic Kirkleatham Estate, but it will create jobs and training opportunities of which the impact will be felt right across the Tees Valley."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.