Image copyright USGS

Teesside has been struck by a 2.8 magnitude earthquake.

The tremor was reported across the Stockton, Billingham, Hartlepool, Wolviston and Middlesbrough areas just before 06:00 GMT.

People took to social media to say they had heard a rumbling, or felt the house shake, and emergency services said they had received a number of calls but there had been no reports of damage.

The website Earthquake Track said it was six miles (10km) beneath Stockton.

Image copyright British Geological Survey

Skip Twitter post by @happymonkey1874 It shook the house in Stockton on Tees as if a train went past my bedroom window!



That would be odd for I live upstairs and there are no tracks laid outside.



My guess is earthquake. — The Happy Monkey (@happymonkey1874) January 23, 2020 Report

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.