Stockton earthquake: Tremor shakes homes on Teesside

  • 23 January 2020
Location of earthquake Image copyright USGS

Teesside has been struck by a 2.8 magnitude earthquake.

The tremor was reported across the Stockton, Billingham, Hartlepool, Wolviston and Middlesbrough areas just before 06:00 GMT.

People took to social media to say they had heard a rumbling, or felt the house shake, and emergency services said they had received a number of calls but there had been no reports of damage.

The website Earthquake Track said it was six miles (10km) beneath Stockton.

Image copyright British Geological Survey

