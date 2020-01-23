Stockton earthquake: Tremor shakes homes on Teesside
- 23 January 2020
Teesside has been struck by a 2.8 magnitude earthquake.
The tremor was reported across the Stockton, Billingham, Hartlepool, Wolviston and Middlesbrough areas just before 06:00 GMT.
People took to social media to say they had heard a rumbling, or felt the house shake, and emergency services said they had received a number of calls but there had been no reports of damage.
The website Earthquake Track said it was six miles (10km) beneath Stockton.
It felt like the car rolled into the garage door #TeesTremor— Andy Young (@andyhyoung) January 23, 2020
End of Twitter post by @andyhyoung
It shook the house in Stockton on Tees as if a train went past my bedroom window!— The Happy Monkey (@happymonkey1874) January 23, 2020
That would be odd for I live upstairs and there are no tracks laid outside.
My guess is earthquake.
End of Twitter post by @happymonkey1874
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.