A man charged with murdering a mother-of-six has been found dead in prison.

Liam Murray was on remand at HMP Durham accused of murdering Stacey Murray, 34, formerly known as Stacey Cooper.

Police were called to an address in Malham Gill, Redcar, Teesside, on New Year's Eve, where they found her body.

Mr Murray, 27, had appeared in court and his case was due to be heard later this month. He was found dead on Tuesday and an independent investigation will now be carried out.

Mr Murray, of Whitby Avenue, Guisborough, was also charged with possession of a knife.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with his friends and family.

"As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

