Image copyright Google Image caption The council said it had moved on known drugs users from Harford Street

Areas of Middlesbrough blighted by drugs, crime and anti-social behaviour are being targeted in a new campaign.

Warning letters have been hand-delivered to some homes and wardens have seized drugs after challenging groups of known users.

Middlesbrough Council said it was in response to calls from residents.

One said the drug problem behind their house was so bad people were "queuing up outside the alleyway to purchase what appears to be cocaine".

"People on mopeds, bikes and even company vans turn up," they said, in a letter to the town's mayor.

"That brings with it people defecating on the pavement and leaving empty alcohol cans."

Mayor Andy Preston said, if tipped-off by residents, wardens would film trouble-makers and move them on.

"Decent law-abiding people are at their wits' end, so we're determined to stamp this out," he said.

Wardens would also pass information to police so dealers could be arrested and charged, he said.

