Image copyright MOJ Image caption Deerbolt holds 18-21-year-olds sentenced to between four years and life

Police had to be called in to control a riot which broke out at a young offenders institution.

Four prison officers were assaulted during the disorder at Deerbolt Young Offenders' Institution (YOI) in Barnard Castle on Wednesday.

Four prisoners were also hurt but Durham Police said no-one had been seriously injured.

The Prison Service said the disturbance started as an "isolated act of indiscipline on one wing" at 19:55 GMT.

It involved 18 prisoners and was resolved shortly after midnight, a spokesman said.

"Violence and disorder in our prisons is not tolerated and those responsible will be punished for their actions," he said.

The service was introducing "tough airport-style security to clamp down on the illicit items which fuel violence", he added.

Image caption Deerbolt inmates have been convicted of serious and violent offences

Deerbolt was hit by rioting in the mid-2000s. A prison officer's skull was fractured and three others were injured.

In 2015 three inmates, one armed with a hammer, held a rooftop protest which ended peacefully after lengthy negotiations with staff.

The YOI holds 18-21-year-olds mainly convicted of violent and serious offences.

The prisoners involved in the incident have been transferred to other prisons or held in Deerbolt's segregation unit.

They are awaiting the outcome of adjudication hearings and a police investigation.