Image copyright Family photo Image caption John Wright's family said he "always had a story to tell"

A street murder victim had "a heart as big as the ocean and a smile as wide as the sky", his family said.

John Wright, 41, died after what police described as an incident on Parliament Street in Stockton on 29 December. No cause of death has been released.

His family said in a statement it was "heartbroken" and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Two men aged 20 and 21 have been charged with murder and will appear at Teesside Crown Court on 27 January.

Mr Wright's family said: "John was a much loved dad, brother and uncle from a family that loved and adored him.

"[He] always had a story to tell and there was always a story behind him."