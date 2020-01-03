Image copyright Google Image caption Darlington Council has been discussing plans for the library for more than a year

A council is expected to spend £2.9m on a library it decided to keep open despite winning a fight to close it.

Darlington Council, then Labour-run, overcame a High Court challenge to the Crown Street library's closure in 2018 but then scrapped plans to shut it.

Now Conservative-lead, the authority said it was "delivering" on promises to retain and improve the facility.

Council leader Heather Scott said it was "one of the main things people were concerned about" in local elections.

"This is about delivering on our promises to retain and improve the library," she said.

"Reading helps broaden children's horizons and it makes people more confident."

Reversing book cuts

The Grade II-listed building needs a new roof, asbestos removal, structural repairs and new mechanical and electrical equipment.

The council has revealed renovations will cost £900,000 more than estimated, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

An additional £180,000 per year will pay for staff and restore the book fund to pre-cuts levels.

It is anticipated the work will be completed by next winter with full closures of the building kept to a minimum.

Councillors voted in 2016 to shut the library and move the service to the Dolphin Leisure Centre in an attempt to save £300,000 a year.

The council defeated a challenge by campaigners in July 2018 but, two months later, decided "slightly improved finances" meant the library could be kept open.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.