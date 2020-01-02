Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Natalie Jenkins was captured on CCTV walking down Stockton Road in Thornaby on 10 December

CCTV images of a woman who has been missing for more than three weeks have been released by police in their efforts to find her.

Natalie Jenkins, 32, who lives in Thornaby, near Stockton-on-Tees, has not been seen since 11 December.

The CCTV shows her on Westbury Street, in Thornaby, on 10 December at about 19:20 GMT, and walking on Stockton Road about 25 minutes later.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned.

A dedicated team of officers has been working solely on the investigation to find Ms Jenkins.

Cleveland Police said the last confirmed sighting of her was at her home address on Westbury Street at 10:00 on 11 December.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Police think Natalie Jenkins was at her home address on Westbury Street on 11 December

Ms Jenkins is described as slim, 5ft 5ins (1.65m) with hazel eyes and a missing front tooth.

She has a tattoo saying "swann" on her neck and another on her wrist saying "swanny".

Temporary Det Ch Insp Jon Tapper said: "CCTV is so important to this investigation and I want to specifically appeal to anyone who has commercial or private CCTV in the Thornaby or Middlesbrough areas to check for any sightings of Natalie on 10 or 11 December.

"We have a team investigating Natalie's disappearance and have a number of lines of inquiry, but need the public to come forward with information. It's never an inconvenience to us as it might be the key to unlocking something in the case."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.