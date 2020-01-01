Image copyright Family photo Image caption Francis Betteridge was found inside the bungalow in South Bank on Friday

The "heartbroken family" of a man who police said was murdered in a bungalow fire on Teesside, have described him as "well-loved and popular".

Francis Betteridge, 62, was found inside the property in Stephens Road, South Bank, near Middlesbrough, at about 19:55 GMT on Friday.

Anthony Hart, 38, from Stockton, is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder and fraud.

Mr Betteridge's family said his death had left them "shocked and saddened".

In a statement they said: "Frankie was a well-loved and popular member of the South Bank community and will be missed by us all.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by what has happened."

