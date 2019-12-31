Image copyright Google Image caption Police were alerted by the ambulance service

A woman's body has been found at an address on Teesside.

Emergency services were called to Malham Gill, Redcar, at about 14:20 GMT.

Cleveland Police said her death is currently being treated as "unexplained" and a number of officers have been carrying out inquiries at the scene.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death, officers said.