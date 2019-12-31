Image copyright Google Image caption A man's body was discovered after a fire in Stephens Road, South Bank, on Friday

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found following a house fire.

Emergency services were called to a bungalow in Stephens Road, South Bank, near Middlesbrough, Teesside, at about 19:55 GMT on Friday.

The body of a man, in his 60s, was found inside the property, police said.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with his murder as well as one count of fraud. He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later.

