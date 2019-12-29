Image caption The body of the man, who has not yet been formally identified, was found in Parliament Street

A man has been found dead in a street in Stockton, prompting a murder investigation.

The body of the man, who has not yet been formally identified, was found in Parliament Street shortly after 13:00 GMT.

A forensic tent has been erected at the scene and the road cordoned off at the junction with Parliament Walk.

Anyone with any information about the death has been asked to contact officers at Cleveland Police.