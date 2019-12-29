Image copyright Family handout Image caption Carl Pepper was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the early hours of Boxing Day

A motorcyclist who died in a Boxing Day crash was a "beloved son" who has been "taken from us far too soon", his parents said paying tribute.

Carl Pepper was killed when his Suzuki 600cc motorcycle crashed near the A688 junction near Bishop Auckland just after 02:15 GMT.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said no other vehicles were involved.

Mr Pepper's parents, Kevin and Trudy, said they were "heartbroken".

"Carl was taken from us far too soon and our hearts are broken.

"Goodnight our son. We love you and we will miss you, until we meet again," the said in a statement.

Accident investigators are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.