Man's body found after South Bank bungalow blaze
- 28 December 2019
The body of a man has been found after a fire at a house.
Emergency services were called to a bungalow in Stephens Road, South Bank, near Middlesbrough, on Teesside at about 19:55 GMT on Friday.
Fire crews from Grangetown and Middlesbrough attended and found the body.
Cleveland Police are still at the scene and an investigation with the fire service has been launched into the cause of the blaze.