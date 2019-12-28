Stockton death: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder released
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dying outside a Stockton bar have been released.
Cleveland Police said a 22-year-old man was treated by paramedics in Stockton High Street at 03:20 GMT on Friday after leaving Goldie's Bar.
Two men, aged 27 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation.
Cleveland Police said the 22-year-old, who later died in hospital, had not yet been formally identified.
Any witnesses to what happened have been asked to contact officers.