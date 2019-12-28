Tees

Stockton death: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder released

  • 28 December 2019
Goldie's Bar and Stockton High Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found injured outside Goldies Bar in Stockton

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dying outside a Stockton bar have been released.

Cleveland Police said a 22-year-old man was treated by paramedics in Stockton High Street at 03:20 GMT on Friday after leaving Goldie's Bar.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released under investigation.

Cleveland Police said the 22-year-old, who later died in hospital, had not yet been formally identified.

Any witnesses to what happened have been asked to contact officers.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites