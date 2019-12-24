Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption Wynch Bridge has cast iron Tuscan-style columns with wrought iron suspension cables and handrails

A 200-year-old bridge providing access to one of Teesdale's best known landmarks has reopened after repairs.

Wynch Bridge, near High Force and Low Force waterfalls, was closed in October while timber decking and suspension joints were fixed.

The Grade II-listed structure, spanning a 60ft gorge over the River Tees, also connects walkers with the Pennine Way.

Durham County Council said the work was carried out on schedule, despite a prolonged period of heavy rain.

Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption Repairs included replacing the timber deck

Mark Readman, the council's highway services manager, said: "This structure is not only of historic importance, but it also provides a vital link across the River Tees.

"The bridge is a listed structure and our engineers have been able to carry out the works to the bridge in keeping with its historic nature."

He added: "We thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding during the works."