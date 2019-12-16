Image copyright County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Image caption Firefighters smashed through this wall to rescue the boy

A teenage boy is "unbelievably lucky" to be alive after he fell 30ft from a shopping centre roof and got trapped in a cavity between two buildings.

Firefighters smashed through the wall of a shop at the Thames Centre in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, to free the 13-year-old at about 20:00 GMT.

He had become trapped in the 1.6ft-wide cavity three hours earlier.

The boy, who sustained a broken ankle in the fall, has been taken to hospital.

Incident commander Rob Cherrie, of County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue, said: "Firefighters used a range of equipment to cut through an external wall to free the boy, while reassuring him and trying to keep him calm during this distressing incident."