Tees

Boy rescued after Newton Aycliffe shopping centre fall

  • 16 December 2019
The hole smashed in the wall by firefighters Image copyright County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue
Image caption Firefighters smashed through this wall to rescue the boy

A teenage boy is "unbelievably lucky" to be alive after he fell 30ft from a shopping centre roof and got trapped in a cavity between two buildings.

Firefighters smashed through the wall of a shop at the Thames Centre in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, to free the 13-year-old at about 20:00 GMT.

He had become trapped in the 1.6ft-wide cavity three hours earlier.

The boy, who sustained a broken ankle in the fall, has been taken to hospital.

Incident commander Rob Cherrie, of County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue, said: "Firefighters used a range of equipment to cut through an external wall to free the boy, while reassuring him and trying to keep him calm during this distressing incident."

Image copyright County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue
Image caption Police and fire services were called to the scene

