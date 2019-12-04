Image copyright Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Colin Martin has been the chief executive of the NHS Trust since 2016

The chief executive of an NHS trust which ran a mental health unit where two vulnerable teenage girls died is to retire.

West Lane Hospital, in Middlesbrough closed in August, following the deaths of 17-year-olds, Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif, earlier in the year.

Colin Martin has been chief executive of the Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust since 2016.

He said he will leave the £205,000 year job next spring.

Mr Martin joined the NHS in 1985, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Prior to his appointment as the chief executive he worked as the trust's director of finance.

Mr Martin said he had been planning his retirement "for the last few months."

In a statement released from the trust, he said: "It's been an honour and a privilege to have been chief executive of the organisation since 2016 and to have worked in the NHS for so many years".

Image copyright Google Image caption The trust runs West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough

In August West Lane Hospital was ordered to close following the deaths of two patients within two months.

A subsequent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated it as inadequate and said patients were at high risk of "avoidable harm", which resulted in the CQC taking "urgent action" to close the hospital.

Christie Harnett had been in care facilities for two years and had a number of mental health issues.

She was found dead in June after telling staff at the hospital she wished to take a bath.

Nadia Sharif had autism and mental health issues and had been cared for four years. She died on 9 August.

Following the closure the trust said it was taking action to minimise the impact on patients and their families.

Image caption Christie Harnett (left) and Nadia Sharif (right) both died at West Lane Hospital

