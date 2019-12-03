Armed police respond after shots fired on Teesside
- 3 December 2019
Armed police have sealed off an area on Teesside after shots were fired at two properties.
Officers were called to addresses in Tarring Street in Stockton and Victor Way in Thornaby on Monday night.
Four men and a woman were later arrested in Port Clarence, Stockton, and the area has been sealed off.
Cleveland Police said it had reassured residents and stepped up patrols in the area. It is believed the people involved know each other.
We've arrested 4 men and 1 woman today as inquiries continue into reports that shots were fired at addresses in #Stockton and #Thornaby last night. Some areas will continue to see increased police presence including armed officers. pic.twitter.com/z1Dhw7W4va— Cleveland Police UK (@ClevelandPolice) December 3, 2019
