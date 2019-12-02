Luke Jobson river death: Teenagers charged with affray
- 2 December 2019
Two teenagers have been charged with affray following the death of a man whose body was later recovered from a river
Luke Jobson, 22, went missing after a night out in Yarm in Teesside on 26 January.
His body was recovered from the River Tees on 28 January.
Police said a 17-year-old-boy and a 19-year-old man have been charged with affray and will appear in court in January.
Three other teenagers remain under investigation on suspicion of affray.