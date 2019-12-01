Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked behind York Road in Hartlepool

Police are hunting for a man after a woman was raped in an alleyway.

The 40-year-old victim was attacked behind York Road, between Lucan Street and Middleton Grange Lane, in Hartlepool, at about 03:00 GMT.

The attacker, who ran off following the rape, is described as white, aged between his late 20s and early 40s, with short hair, a slim build and a local accent.

Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.