Police hunt man who raped woman in Hartlepool alleyway

  • 1 December 2019
Rear of York Road, Hartlepool, between the junctions with Lucan Street and Middleton Grange Lane. Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was attacked behind York Road in Hartlepool

Police are hunting for a man after a woman was raped in an alleyway.

The 40-year-old victim was attacked behind York Road, between Lucan Street and Middleton Grange Lane, in Hartlepool, at about 03:00 GMT.

The attacker, who ran off following the rape, is described as white, aged between his late 20s and early 40s, with short hair, a slim build and a local accent.

Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

