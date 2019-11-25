Image copyright PA Image caption The Cleveland Police sergeant "demonstrated a total avoidance of personal responsibility".

A police sergeant has said it was a "complete fluke" material relating to child sex offenders and their victims ended up in a skip outside his house.

Martin Skirving-Chehab, from Cleveland Police, took two bags of material, relating to 55 offenders, to his Hartlepool home in June 2018.

A misconduct hearing was told they were left unsecured in his kitchen and ended up in a recycling bin.

Mr Skirving-Chehab denies gross misconduct.

Days later the documents were found by a dog walker who contacted The Sun newspaper.

Cleveland Police launched an inquiry and Mr Skirving-Chebab told investigating officers: "It is a complete fluke."

He also described what happened as "an unfortunate set of circumstances", the disciplinary panel was told.

Joan Smith, representing the force, said: "These comments demonstrated a total avoidance of personal responsibility.

"One can only imagine the potential risk to property and life if the information fell into the hands of vigilantes."

Image copyright Google Image caption The hearing is taking place at Hartlepool's Grand Hotel

The hearing at the town's Grand Hotel was told how a superior officer emailed the sergeant about two carrier bags of materials he needed to move from the office, and which he eventually took home last year.

He left them unsecured under his desk at home, then the bags ended up in the kitchen and somehow one finished up in the household recycling bin outside, with his wife sending him a warning Whatsapp message about what had happened.

Ms Smith told the hearing the experienced officer was well aware of the sensitive nature of the documents he handled.

The force's reputation had suffered as a consequence of the confidential material ending up in a skip, she said.

Cleveland Police contacted all the offenders mentioned in the documents and seven have made formal complaints, while the force had to step in to answer concerns about their safety following the security breach, she said.

The hearing continues.