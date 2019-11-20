Image copyright PA Image caption The Cleveland Police sergeant had been in possession of the materials previously, the IOPC said

A police officer accused of dumping sensitive files which included details of paedophiles and their victims is to face a misconduct hearing.

The documents were found by a dog walker near a skip on Rowell Street, Hartlepool, in June 2018.

Cleveland Police Sgt Martin Skirving-Chehab is accused of gross misconduct by breaching police standards of professional behaviour.

The hearing is due to start on Monday and expected to last four days.

Following the discovery of the documents, relating to cases dating back to 2016, the member of the public contacted the Sun newspaper.

A reporter handed the material, said to relate to about 15 "highly sensitive" investigations, to Cleveland Police.

At the time, the force said the matter was "clearly unacceptable" and referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to investigate.

The IOPC has now revealed Sgt Skirving-Chehab had been in possession of the materials prior to them being found.

The Cleveland Police hearing will take into account the evidence produced during the IOPC investigation and hear evidence to decide what, if any, disciplinary action will be taken.