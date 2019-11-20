Two men have been arrested for allegedly targeting a police helicopter with a laser while it was searching for a missing person on Teesside.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) aircraft was flying over the Norton area of Stockton on Monday evening.

The men, aged 44 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of recklessly acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or persons in an aircraft.

The 17-year-old was also arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

A force spokesman said: "Under no circumstances should police officers be assaulted whist on duty and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour.

"Officers were sent to arrest the males in connection with a serious incident where colleagues had reportedly been put at risk when assisting with finding a vulnerable person.

"Our officers and colleagues work tirelessly on a daily basis to keep members of the public safe and prevent people from harm. Their safety and wellbeing should not be jeopardised when carrying out their duties."

Both men remain in custody pending inquiries.