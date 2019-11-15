Jonathan Porritt jailed for life for Middlesbrough stab murder
A "violent and dangerous" man who murdered a man on a Middlesbrough street has been jailed for life.
John Lewis, 32, was stabbed through the heart by Jonathan Porritt in Crescent Road on 14 May.
The 28-year-old, of Crescent Road, had denied murder but was convicted earlier this week following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.
The judge has now jailed him for life and told him he must serve a minimum term of 22 years.
Porritt was also found guilty of carrying a bladed weapon in a public place.
Following his conviction police described Porritt as "violent and dangerous", and warned of the devastating consequences of carrying a knife.