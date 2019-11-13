Man guilty of murdering John Lewis in Middlesbrough street
- 13 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been convicted of murdering a 32-year-old who was stabbed through the heart in a Middlesbrough street.
John Lewis was attacked on Crescent Road in May.
Jonathan Porritt had denied murder but was found guilty by a jury at Teesside Crown Court.
The judge warned the 28-year-old, of Crescent Road - who was also convicted of possessing a bladed weapon in a public place - that he faces a life term when he is sentenced on Friday.