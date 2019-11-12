Image copyright Google Image caption The BBC is in Bishop Auckland to find out what people want to know about the election

Voters will go to the polls on 12 December to choose members of parliament to represent them.

The BBC is in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, on Tuesday as part of a tour to find out what people want from the vote and politicians.

David Rhodes, BBC North East and Cumbria's political correspondent, says the constituency could be an election barometer.

Like the wider region, it voted decisively for Brexit in 2016 and in previous elections has been a Labour stronghold. But at the last election Labour's Helen Goodman won by just 502 votes,

The constituency is a mixture of towns like Bishop Auckland, Shildon and Barnard Castle, where coal mining and the railway were once important industries, surrounded by agricultural communities.

We would like to hear what questions you have about the constituency - is there a local issue you want to know more about?

Send us your questions using the form below and we will do our best to answer them.

Here are some questions which have already been answered:

Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.

In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.