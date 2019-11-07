Image caption Chris Cave was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack when he was 17

Hundreds of life-saving "stab packs" have been sold to pubs and clubs in memory of a Redcar teenage stab victim.

Chris Cave, 17, was stabbed to death in 2003 and since then his mother Theresa Cave and other son Tom have campaigned against knife crime.

They set up the Chris Cave Foundation and its latest initiative selling "stab packs" has proved a success.

The charity has sold more than 1,500 packs which are used to stem bleeding before paramedics arrive.

Cleveland Police confirmed it had bought 500 of the kits which contain gloves, bandages and antiseptic and cost £1.25.

Newcastle-based Phoenix Security, which supplies door staff to pubs and clubs throughout the North East, also said it had bought 1,000 kits.

Image caption Volunteers have been putting the packs together which contain gloves and antiseptic

Mr Cave's murderer Sean Matson, who was high on drink and drugs during the unprovoked attack, was jailed for life after his death in 2003.

The victim's brother, Tom Cave said: "For our generation stabbings are occurring every single day. Many people die waiting for an ambulance if the blood flow cannot be stemmed."

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland Barry Coppinger said the kits were being given out to its officers.

He said: "The packs will mean that we can intervene at the earliest stage because that can save lives."

