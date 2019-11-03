Skinningrove Bonfire celebrates local 'greatest showman'
Residents of a Teesside village are celebrating a local "greatest showman" on Bonfire Night.
Each year residents of Skinningrove build a large themed bonfire on the beach, reflecting the area's history.
This year it pays tribute to Harry Cooper who was born locally in 1853, and whose 8ft 6in height made him possibly the tallest man in the world.
While touring with a circus he was spotted by P T Barnum, who made him a celebrity in America.
The bonfire will be in the shape of a giant circus tent with what organisers have described as "our own tribute to Harry Cooper featured prominently".
On the evening, there will also be performances, themed art by local children, and fairground rides.
Previous themes for the bonfire, which is lit following a firework display, have included pigeon fancying, the alum industry, ironstone, and the Olympics.
Skinningrove Bonfire, which started in 1982 has grown into a spectacle attracting crowds of up to 5,000.
Local people are involved in the fundraising - the annual cost is now in excess of £11,000 - as well as preparation and construction.
Redcar and Cleveland Council said that this year it would be operating a park and ride system on the evening of 5 November.