The boss of an organisation which delivers aid to Romania has pleaded guilty to firearms offences.

James Jones, from Middlesbrough, admitted two counts of possessing a firearm when prohibited, as well as charges of possessing a prohibited firearm and a rifled gun.

The 71-year-old also pleaded guilty to possessing more than £26,000 in criminal property and fraudulently evading duty worth over £19,000.

He will be sentenced on 19 November.

The weapons included a shotgun and pistols, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He denied two other counts of possessing a firearm when prohibited, as well as charges of possessing prohibited ammunition and possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate.

Mr Jones, also known as Rod, of Douglas Street, has run Convoy Aid Romania, which exports consignments of donated items, for three decades.

Judge Stephen Ashurst told Mr Jones: "The fact that you have pleaded guilty is something that will be taken into account when you are sentenced."

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.