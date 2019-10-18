Driver dies in Spennymoor crash after police pursuit
- 18 October 2019
A man has died in a crash following a police pursuit in County Durham.
Police said they started following a Nissan Primera in Spennymoor at around 14:30 BST.
The brief pursuit came to an end when the vehicle crashed on Central Drive, Middlestone Moor.
Police said the driver, who has not yet been named, was killed. Durham Constabulary has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).