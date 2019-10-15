Image copyright CLEVELAND POLICE Image caption Robin Moffat pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to indecent images of children

A man with more than 177,000 indecent images of children has been jailed for four years.

Robin Moffat, 61, of Palmerston Street, Stockton, superimposed the face of a young girl on the images of abuse, Teesside Crown court heart.

In a statement read in court, the victim said she felt ''anxious and physically sick'' when she found out.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images and two counts of possession of prohibited images.

'Nasty and Disturbing'

The court heard the victim was unaware her face had been photoshopped on to the images of abuse.

In a victim statement read out in court, she said: "I've had to have counselling. I feel my identity has been stolen. I am suspicious of everybody and I have night terrors".

Cleveland Police said it was unsure whether the ''nasty and disturbing images'' had been shared online.

Det Con Pete Howes added: "This was a unique case which required meticulous examination of a huge number of indecent images, many of which were in the worst category.

"I welcome the sentence passed today; it reinforces our message that police, the CPS and the courts will do all they can to ensure those who pose a danger to children - among the most vulnerable in our society - are apprehended and brought to justice."

Judge Stephen Ashurst said Moffat had caused "extreme anxiety and distress" and it would be a long time before the victim and her family would be able to move on with their lives.

Moffat was put on the sexual offenders register indefinitely and given a sexual harm prevention order.

