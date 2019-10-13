Image caption HM inspectors said Cleveland Police had been "putting the public at risk"

Residents will be asked how they want crime addressing after their police force became the first in England and Wales to be rated inadequate across all areas.

Cleveland Police had been "operating without a clear plan or direction", HM Inspectorate of Constabulary said.

Police chiefs have promised to increase resources to neighbourhood policing.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said he "would certainly be supportive of that".

The force was expected to recruit 170 new officers this year, many of whom would focus on neighbourhood policing, he said.

"We'll grab that with both hands because we're 500 police officers down and 50 PCSOs down as a result of the cuts we've had since 2010," Mr Coppinger said.

"I would hope as many of those as possible can be deployed into front-line and neighbourhood policing,"

A consultation is to be launched to learn how residents would like this to work, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk