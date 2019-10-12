Image caption TWI director Prof Tat-Hean Gan (centre) said the investment would create high value, research-led jobs

An £8m technology centre is to be built at a research facility on a former ironworks.

The Welding Institute (TWI) extension is part of the £55m Teesside Advanced Manufacturing Park (TeesAMP) in Middlesbrough.

Half the funding has come from the EU's regional development fund.

Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said the site would boost the region's reputation for research and innovation and support regeneration.

"It's about making sure we get better manufacturing jobs, engineering, innovation and research jobs," he said.

Medical supplies and petrochemicals companies had shown interest in the new extension, Mr Houchen said.

Work on TeesAMP began last year on the site of the old Newport Ironworks. It is hoped 1,000 jobs will be created, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It has been financially backed by Middlesbrough Council and the taskforce set up after the closure of the Redcar Steelworks.

The new building is expected to house specialist equipment and laboratory space for materials testing and research to develop new technologies.

