Man dies after being hit by bus on Stockton's Victoria Bridge
- 6 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being struck by a bus on a Teesside bridge late on Saturday night.
Cleveland Police said the pedestrian, who was in his 30s, died after being hit on Victoria Bridge, in Stockton at 23:20 GMT.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
An investigation has begun and officers are appealing for witnesses or any passengers who were on the bus to come forward.