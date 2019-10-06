Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to any bus passengers who saw what happened

A man has died after being struck by a bus on a Teesside bridge late on Saturday night.

Cleveland Police said the pedestrian, who was in his 30s, died after being hit on Victoria Bridge, in Stockton at 23:20 GMT.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An investigation has begun and officers are appealing for witnesses or any passengers who were on the bus to come forward.